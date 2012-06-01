STOCKS ----------------------- India's benchmark index fell 1.6 percent on Friday to post its biggest fall since May 16 as b lue chips such as Reliance Industries w e re sold off by rising worries about India's slowing economy at a time of worsening global risk aversion. India's main 30-share BSE index fell 1.56 percent to close at 15,965.16 points, falling by the exact same percentage amount for the week, and marking its fifth weekly fall in six. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield fell 1 basis point to 8.37 percent. Yields fell to 8.34 percent intraday, a level last seen in mid April, on optimism that the central bank will trim rates to boost the sagging domestic growth. RUPEE -------------- The Indian rupee strengthened on Friday on the back of dollar sales by corporates, but it still posted a ninth consecutive weekly drop, its worst losing streak since the Lehman crisis. The partially convertible rupee closed at 55.54/55 per dollar, 1 percent stronger than its Thursday's close of 56.08/09. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ---------------------------- The 1-year swap rate fell 12 basis points to 7.65 percent on near-term expectations for rate cuts, while the 5-year OIS rate eased 6 bps to 7.28 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- The inter-bank call money rate settled at 7.90/7.95 percent for three day funds, from Thursday's close of 7.80/7.90 percent for one-day borrowing on the last day of the reporting fortnight. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar; Editing by Rafael Nam)