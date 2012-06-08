STOCKS ----------------------- India's main stocks index fell 0.4 percent, tracking weaker global risk assets, after Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke comments dimmed hopes for more U.S. stimulus, while a surprise rate cut from China raised fears of a potentially weak batch of key Chinese data on Saturday. The broader 50-share NSE index fell 0.4 percent. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- India's 10-year benchmark bond yield falls 4 basis points to 8.31 percent from its previous close, near its lowest levels since mid-March. A continued slump in crude prices bolstered hopes for rate cuts, though debt prices could come under pressure ahead of the sale of a new 10-year paper. RUPEE -------------- The Indian rupee weakened against the dollar on Friday, retreating from a 2-week high in the previous session, as the greenback gains on reduced hopes for U.S. monetary stimulus. The partially convertible rupee was at 55.26/27 per dollar, weaker than its previous close of 54.94/95. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ---------------------------- The 1-year was down 5 basis points at 7.58 and the 5-year OIS was down 5 bps at 7.22 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- The inter-bank call money rate was at 8.15/8.20 after ending at 8.20/8.25 on Thursday. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Madhura Karnik)