STOCKS ----------------------- India's main stocks index fell 0.6 percent, while the broader 50-share NSE index lost 0.6 percent, heading to their first declines in five sessions, as investors booked profits in banks after an RBI deputy governor said domestic interest rates were not too high to impact economic growth. Lack of clarity from Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke on potential U.S. monetary stimulus, worries China will post weak data on Saturday, and concerns about Spanish banking woes hit global risk assets. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- India's 10-year benchmark bond yield fell 2 basis points to 8.33 percent from its previous close as acontinued slump in crude prices bolstered hopes for rate cuts, though debt prices could come under pressure ahead of the results of the sale of a new 10-year paper. A Reuters poll of 15 traders showed the new 10 year bond is expected to sell at 8.16 percent in the auction. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee weakened to 55.49/50 against the dollar from its previous close of 54.94/95, as oil firms stepped up dollar purchases while global risk sentiment weakened. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ---------------------------- The 1-year fell 5 basis points to 7.58 percent and the 5-year OIS fell 4 bps to 7.23 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- The inter-bank call money rate trading at 8.10/8.15 percent, after ending at 8.20/8.25 percent on Thursday. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Madhura Karnik)