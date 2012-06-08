STOCKS ----------------------- India's main 30-share BSE index rose 0.4 percent to end at 16,718.87 points, posting its biggest weekly gain of the year with a 4.7 percent advance for the week. The broader 50-share NSE index rose 0.4 percent to 5,068.35 points, also advancing 4.7 percent for the week. Banks have rallied this week on expectations the Reserve Bank of India will cut interest rates, while the government's promise to kickstart stalled infrastructure projects have boosted stocks such as Larsen & Toubro. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The yield for India's 10-year benchmark ended steady at Thursday's close of 8.35 percent, after falling at one point on Friday morning to 8.30 percent, its lowest since March 14. After trading ended, the central bank announced a surprise open market operation of 120 billion rupees ($2.18 billion) after a pause for two weeks, which is likely to boost bond markets next week. On Friday, the Reserve Bank of India sold all 70 billion Indian rupees ($1.27 billion) on offer and set a cut-off yield of 8.15 percent, lower than the 8.16 percent forecast in a Reuters poll. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee closed at 55.42/43 per dollar as per SBI data, weaker than Thursday's close of 54.94/95. The rupee still snapped a nine-week losing streak that had marked its longest losing run since the global financial crisis in 2008 as the local currency recovers from oversold conditions. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ---------------------------- The 1-year OIS rate ended down 5 basis points at 7.58 percent, and the 5-year OIS ended 4 basis points lower at 7.23 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- Indian cash rates closed marginally lower at 8.15/8.20 percent from its 8.20/8.25 percent close on Thursday, as demand for funds stayed strong and ahead of advance tax payments next week. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Editing by Rafael Nam)