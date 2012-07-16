STOCKS ----------------------- India's main 30-share BSE index up 0.18 percent while the broader 50-share NSE index gains 0.13 percent tracking gains in Asian shares and ahead of India's WPI data for June scheduled to be released later in the day. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield flat at 8.10 percent, ahead of the monthly WPI data scheduled to be released later in the day which will give further cues for the likely central bank policy action at its review on July 31. RUPEE -------------- The Indian rupee stronger at 54.83/83 to a dollar versus its previous close of 55.14/15, bolstered by a rebound in equities and commodities after the latest China economic data came in less dire than feared. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The 1-year OIS rate up 1 bp at 7.61 percent, and the 5-year OIS rate also 1 bp higher at 6.98 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- The three-day cash rate at 8.05/8.10, compared to its previous close of 7.90/8.00 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Madhura Karnik)