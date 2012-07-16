STOCKS
-----------------------
India's main 30-share BSE index up 0.19 percent
while the broader 50-share NSE index gains 0.24 percent
after India's wholesale price index (WPI) rose a
lower-than-expected 7.25 percent in June.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
-------------------------------
India's benchmark 10-year bond yield falls 8
bps to 8.02 percent, after June wholesale price inflation came
in below expectations, raising hopes the central bank will
consider cutting interest rates at its July 31 policy
review.
RUPEE
--------------
The Indian rupee stronger at 54.92/92 to a dollar
versus its previous close of 55.14/15, bolstered by a rebound in
equities and commodities after the latest China economic data
came in less dire than feared and a better than expected WPI
data for June.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The 1-year OIS rate down 10 bps at 7.50
percent, and the 5-year OIS rate also 10 bps
lower at 6.88 percent after June wholesale price inflation came
in below expectations.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
The three-day cash rate at 8.10/8.15, compared to
its previous close of 7.90/8.00 percent.
----------------------
Double click on codes in < >
Reuters MIOR/MIBOR
NSE MIBID/MIBOR
Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread
For Reuters Benchmarks
South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com)
(Compiled by Madhura Karnik)