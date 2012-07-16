STOCKS ----------------------- India's main 30-share BSE index up 0.19 percent while the broader 50-share NSE index gains 0.24 percent after India's wholesale price index (WPI) rose a lower-than-expected 7.25 percent in June. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield falls 8 bps to 8.02 percent, after June wholesale price inflation came in below expectations, raising hopes the central bank will consider cutting interest rates at its July 31 policy review. RUPEE -------------- The Indian rupee stronger at 54.92/92 to a dollar versus its previous close of 55.14/15, bolstered by a rebound in equities and commodities after the latest China economic data came in less dire than feared and a better than expected WPI data for June. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The 1-year OIS rate down 10 bps at 7.50 percent, and the 5-year OIS rate also 10 bps lower at 6.88 percent after June wholesale price inflation came in below expectations. CALL MONEY -------------------- The three-day cash rate at 8.10/8.15, compared to its previous close of 7.90/8.00 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Madhura Karnik)