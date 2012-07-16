STOCKS
-----------------------
India's main 30-share BSE index closed down 0.64 percent,
its lowest close in July, while the broader 50-share NSE index
closed down 0.57 percent as doubts about whether the central
bank will cut rates hit some interest rate-sensitive stocks such
as DLF.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
-------------------------------
India's benchmark 10-year bond yield closed down 5 basis
points at 8.05 percent, as heavy bets were placed on the
possibility of a rate cut at the Reserve Bank of India's July 31
policy review after headline inflation eased more than expected
in June.
RUPEE
--------------
The Indian rupee closed weaker at 55.31/32 per
dollar versus its previous close of 55.14/15, tracking declines
in domestic shares after data showing steady core inflation cast
doubts about whether the central bank will lower interest rates
this month.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The 1-year OIS rate ended down 9 basis points
at 7.51 percent, and the 5-year OIS rate closed
10 bps lower at 6.87 percent after June wholesale price
inflation came in below expectations.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
The one-day cash rate closed at 7.90/8.00 percent,
unchanged from its Friday's close.
----------------------
Double click on codes in < >
Reuters MIOR/MIBOR
NSE MIBID/MIBOR
Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread
For Reuters Benchmarks
South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com)
(Compiled by Swati Bhat)