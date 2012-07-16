STOCKS ----------------------- India's main 30-share BSE index closed down 0.64 percent, its lowest close in July, while the broader 50-share NSE index closed down 0.57 percent as doubts about whether the central bank will cut rates hit some interest rate-sensitive stocks such as DLF. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield closed down 5 basis points at 8.05 percent, as heavy bets were placed on the possibility of a rate cut at the Reserve Bank of India's July 31 policy review after headline inflation eased more than expected in June. RUPEE -------------- The Indian rupee closed weaker at 55.31/32 per dollar versus its previous close of 55.14/15, tracking declines in domestic shares after data showing steady core inflation cast doubts about whether the central bank will lower interest rates this month. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The 1-year OIS rate ended down 9 basis points at 7.51 percent, and the 5-year OIS rate closed 10 bps lower at 6.87 percent after June wholesale price inflation came in below expectations. CALL MONEY -------------------- The one-day cash rate closed at 7.90/8.00 percent, unchanged from its Friday's close. ---------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Swati Bhat)