STOCKS ----------------------- India's main 30-share BSE index up 0.6 percent, while the broader 50-share NSE index rises 0.55 percent tracking gains in Asian shares. Traders are eyeing U.S. Fed's statement later in the day and the Presidential election scheduled for July 19 for further cues. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield up 3 basis points at 8.08 percent, after the central bank chief said inflation remains well above comfort levels, dashing hopes of a rate cut at the July 31 monetary policy review. RUPEE -------------- The Indian rupee stronger at 54.92/91 per dollar versus its previous close of 55.31/32, as Asian shares and other risk assets gained as investors covered short positions while awaiting U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke's view on the U.S. economy later in the day. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The 1-year OIS rate up 6 basis points at 7.57 percent, and the 5-year OIS rate rises 6 bps to 6.93 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- The one-day cash rate at 8.05/8.10 percent, compared with its previous close of 7.90/8.00. ---------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Madhura Karnik; Editing by Sunil Nair)