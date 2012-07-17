STOCKS ----------------------- India's main 30-share BSE index up 0.27 percent, while the broader 50-share NSE index rises 0.19 percent. Bargain-hunting after the indexes fell for the previous four consecutive sessions driving gains. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield up 2 basis points at 8.07 percent, after the central bank chief said inflation remains well above comfort levels, dashing hopes of a rate cut at the July 31 monetary policy review. RUPEE -------------- The Indian rupee slightly stronger at 55.15/14 per dollar versus its previous close of 55.31/32, as demand from oil firms boost the dollar. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The 1-year OIS rate rises 6 basis points to 7.57 percent, and the 5-year OIS rate up 1 bp at 6.88 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- The one-day cash rate at 8.00/8.10 percent, compared with its previous close of 7.90/8.00. ---------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Madhura Karnik)