STOCKS ----------------------- India's main 30-share BSE index ended nearly flat, extending its recent weakness as investors sold recent outperformers such as Tata Consultancy and bought defensive stocks such as ITC due to uncertainty about the monsoon and the prospect of policy reforms. The broader 50-share NSE index lost 0.08 percent. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield up 4 basis points at 8.09 percent, after the central bank chief said inflation remains well above comfort levels, dashing hopes of a rate cut at the July 31 monetary policy review. RUPEE -------------- The Indian rupee slightly stronger at 55.1250/1450 per dollar versus its previous close of 55.31/32, as the dollar weakened ahead of U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman's appearance before the U.S. Congress, though greenback demand from oil companies kept a check on any sharp gains. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The 1-year OIS rate rises 6 basis points to 7.57 percent, and the 5-year OIS rate up 3 bps at 6.90 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- The one-day cash rate at 8.10/8.15 percent, compared with its previous close of 7.90/8.00. (Compiled by Archana Narayanan)