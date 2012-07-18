STOCKS ----------------------- India's main 30-share BSE index down 0.15 percent while the broader 50-share NSE index falls 0.16 percent. Traders eyeing news flow on reforms post presidential elections and monsoon for further cues. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 2 basis points at 8.07 percent. Dealers say any upside to bond prices likely capped by RBI Governor comments about inflation being way above comfort levels. RUPEE -------------- The Indian rupee weaker at 55.21/18 per dollar versus its previous close of 55.1250/1450 tracking falls in domestic stocks and on demand from oil companies. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The 1-year OIS rate rises 2 bps to 7.59 percent, and the 5-year OIS rate up 1 bp at 6.91 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- The one-day cash rate at 8.05/8.10 percent, compared with its previous close of 8.10/8.15. ---------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Madhura Karnik)