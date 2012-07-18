STOCKS ----------------------- India's main 30-share BSE index up 0.15 percent while the broader 50-share NSE index gains 0.1 percent. Traders eyeing news flow on reforms post presidential elections and monsoon for further cues. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 1 basis point at 8.08 percent after June consumer price inflation stays in double digits. RUPEE -------------- The Indian rupee weaker at 55.22/2150 per dollar versus its previous close of 55.1250/1450 tracking weak domestic shares and boosted by dollar demand from oil companies. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The 1-year OIS rate rises 1 bp to 7.58 percent, and the 5-year OIS rate steady at 6.90 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- The one-day cash rate at 8.10/8.15 percent, compared with its previous close of 8.05/8.15. ---------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Madhura Karnik)