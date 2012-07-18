STOCKS ----------------------- India's main 30-share BSE index closes up 0.47 percent while the broader 50-share NSE index also gains 0.45 percent recovering from new July lows made intraday, led by gains in private lenders such as ICICI Bank on hopes they will report better-than-expected quarterly earnings and improving asset quality. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield closes down 2 basis points at 8.07 percent as global oil prices eased and risk-off sentiment dominated, but a spike in retail food prices dimmed hopes of a near-term rate cut. RUPEE -------------- The Indian rupee ends weaker at 55.48/49 per dollar versus its previous close of 55.1250/1450, tracking losses in the euro after a media report quoted German Chancellor Angela Merkel as expressing doubts on the success of the European project. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The 1-year OIS rate ends up 4 bps at 7.61 percent, and the 5-year OIS rate closes down 2 bps at 6.88 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- The one-day cash rate ends at 8.00/8.10 percent, compared with its previous close of 8.05/8.15. ---------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Swati Bhat)