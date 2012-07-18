STOCKS
-----------------------
India's main 30-share BSE index closes up 0.47 percent while
the broader 50-share NSE index also gains 0.45 percent
recovering from new July lows made intraday, led by gains in
private lenders such as ICICI Bank on hopes they will
report better-than-expected quarterly earnings and improving
asset quality.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
-------------------------------
India's benchmark 10-year bond yield closes down 2 basis
points at 8.07 percent as global oil prices eased and risk-off
sentiment dominated, but a spike in retail food prices dimmed
hopes of a near-term rate cut.
RUPEE
--------------
The Indian rupee ends weaker at 55.48/49 per dollar versus
its previous close of 55.1250/1450, tracking losses in the euro
after a media report quoted German Chancellor Angela Merkel as
expressing doubts on the success of the European project.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The 1-year OIS rate ends up 4 bps at 7.61
percent, and the 5-year OIS rate closes down 2
bps at 6.88 percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
The one-day cash rate ends at 8.00/8.10 percent,
compared with its previous close of 8.05/8.15.
