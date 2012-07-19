STOCKS ----------------------- India's main 30-share BSE index up 0.65 percent while the broader 50-share NSE index gains 0.68 percent tracking shares in Asian shares. Traders eyeing news flow on policy reforms after presidential elections and monsoon rains for further direction GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield up 1 basis point at 8.08 percent. Dealers say bonds likely to be ranged ahead of 150 billion rupees debt sale on Friday. RUPEE -------------- The Indian rupee stronger at 55.35/3375 per dollar versus its previous close of 55.48/49, buoyed by hopes of a strong stock opening in line with Asian peers and a steadier euro. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The 1-year OIS rate flat at 7.61 percent, and the 5-year OIS rate up 1 bp at 6.89 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- The one-day cash rate at 8.00/8.05 largely in line with its previous close of 8.00/8.10. ---------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Madhura Karnik)