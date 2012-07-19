STOCKS ----------------------- India's main 30-share BSE index up 0.61 percent while the broader 50-share NSE index gains 0.58 percent tracking Asian shares. Shares in major Indian airlines and retail stocks gain on hopes the government will announce reforms in foreign direct investment into both sectors after the presidential elections due later in the day. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield steady at 8.07 percent. Dealers say bonds likely to be ranged ahead of 150 billion rupees debt sale on Friday. RUPEE -------------- The Indian rupee stronger at 55.32/32 per dollar versus its previous close of 55.48/49, tracking gains in domestic stocks. However, heavy dollar demand from defence companies and oil firms pulling the USD/INR off its lows, traders say, leaving the pair vulnerable to a move towards 55.60 later in the day. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The 1-year OIS rate up 2 bps at 7.63 percent, and the 5-year OIS rate rises 4 bps to 6.91 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- The one-day cash rate at 8.00/8.05 largely in line with its previous close of 8.00/8.10. ---------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Madhura Karnik)