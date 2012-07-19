STOCKS
-----------------------
India's main 30-share BSE index closed up 0.55 percent,
while the broader 50-share NSE index gained 0.51 percent to its
highest close in a week as Reliance Industries gained
a day before its quarterly earnings, while Infosys
rallied after healthy U.S. earnings improved confidence in
global IT spending.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
-------------------------------
India's benchmark 10-year bond yield closed up 2 basis
points at 8.09 percent, tracking a spike in crude oil prices,
but improved liquidity and easing inflation are expected to
support debt prices.
RUPEE
--------------
The Indian rupee closed stronger at 55.12/13 per dollar
versus its previous close of 55.48/49 as foreign banks sold
dollars following the euro's rebound while a rise in domestic
shares also prompted custodian banks to sell the greenback.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The 1-year OIS rate ended up 4 bps at 7.65
percent, while the 5-year OIS rate rose 7 bps
to 6.95 percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
The one-day cash rate closed at 8.00/8.10 percent,
unchanged from its previous close.
(Compiled by Swati Bhat)