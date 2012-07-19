STOCKS ----------------------- India's main 30-share BSE index closed up 0.55 percent, while the broader 50-share NSE index gained 0.51 percent to its highest close in a week as Reliance Industries gained a day before its quarterly earnings, while Infosys rallied after healthy U.S. earnings improved confidence in global IT spending. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield closed up 2 basis points at 8.09 percent, tracking a spike in crude oil prices, but improved liquidity and easing inflation are expected to support debt prices. RUPEE -------------- The Indian rupee closed stronger at 55.12/13 per dollar versus its previous close of 55.48/49 as foreign banks sold dollars following the euro's rebound while a rise in domestic shares also prompted custodian banks to sell the greenback. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The 1-year OIS rate ended up 4 bps at 7.65 percent, while the 5-year OIS rate rose 7 bps to 6.95 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- The one-day cash rate closed at 8.00/8.10 percent, unchanged from its previous close. ---------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Swati Bhat)