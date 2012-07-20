STOCKS ----------------------- India's main 30-share BSE index down 0.15 percent, while the broader 50-share NSE index down 0.19 percent tracking falls in Asian shares. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 2 bps at 8.07 percent, as traders remained cautious ahead of the government's 150 billion rupee debt sale later in the day and tracking a spike in crude oil prices. RUPEE -------------- The Indian rupee slightly weaker at 55.15/1450 per dollar versus its previous close of 55.12/13 tracking weaker regional currencies, as the euro fell against the dollar undermined by worries about Spain's fiscal woes and recent falls in shorter-term euro zone interest rates. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The 1-year OIS rate down 1 bp at 7.64 percent, while the 5-year OIS rate also falls 1 bp to 6.94 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- The one-day cash rate at 8.05/8.08 percent compared with its previous close of 8.00/8.10 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Madhura Karnik)