STOCKS ----------------------- India's main 30-share BSE index down 0.55 percent, while the broader 50-share NSE index down 0.61 percent trackng falls in weaker regional shares. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 1 bp at 8.08 percent. Global crude prices , which have surged 20 percent in four weeks, threaten to stoke inflation further and reduce the chanced of a rate cut, traders say. RUPEE -------------- The Indian rupee slightly weaker at 55.15/1450 per dollar versus its previous close of 55.12/13. Dealers seeing dollar sales from foreign institutional investors planning to bid for unused debt limits on government and corporate bonds later in the day. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The 1-year OIS rate steady at 7.65 percent, while the 5-year OIS rate also flat at 6.95 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- The one-day cash rate steady compared with its previous close of 8.00/8.10 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Madhura Karnik)