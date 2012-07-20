STOCKS
India's main 30-share BSE index fell 0.7 percent, while the
broader 50-share NSE index lost 0.7 percent, led by lenders
after a central bank panel recommended tightening regulations on
loan restructuring, including setting aside higher provisions.
Both indexes ended with mild losses for the week.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
India's benchmark 10-year bond yield fell 2
basis points to 8.07 percent, supported by hopes of policy
reform measures from the government and by improving liquidity
conditions.
The yield fell 3 bps for the week after falling to as low as
8.01 percent on Monday, a 15-month low.
RUPEE
The partially convertible rupee closed at 55.32/33
per dollar, as per the SBI closing rate, weaker
than its close of 55.12/13 on Thursday, as risk aversion
pummeled global risk assets such as the euro.
The local currency fell 0.3 percent during the week.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
The 5-year rate fell 3 basis points to 6.92
percent on Friday, close to the 2012 low of 6.88 percent hit at
the beginning of the week.
The 1-year rate fell 4 basis points to 7.61
percent.
CALL MONEY
The one-day cash rate steady at 8.00/8.05 compared
with its previous close of 8.00/8.10 percent.
(Compiled by Rafael Nam)