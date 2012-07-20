STOCKS ----------------------- India's main 30-share BSE index fell 0.7 percent, while the broader 50-share NSE index lost 0.7 percent, led by lenders after a central bank panel recommended tightening regulations on loan restructuring, including setting aside higher provisions. Both indexes ended with mild losses for the week. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield fell 2 basis points to 8.07 percent, supported by hopes of policy reform measures from the government and by improving liquidity conditions. The yield fell 3 bps for the week after falling to as low as 8.01 percent on Monday, a 15-month low. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee closed at 55.32/33 per dollar, as per the SBI closing rate, weaker than its close of 55.12/13 on Thursday, as risk aversion pummeled global risk assets such as the euro. The local currency fell 0.3 percent during the week. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The 5-year rate fell 3 basis points to 6.92 percent on Friday, close to the 2012 low of 6.88 percent hit at the beginning of the week. The 1-year rate fell 4 basis points to 7.61 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- The one-day cash rate steady at 8.00/8.05 compared with its previous close of 8.00/8.10 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Rafael Nam)