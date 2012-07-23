STOCKS ----------------------- India's main 30-share BSE index falls 0.89 percent, while the broader 50-share NSE index down 0.91 percent, tracking falls in Asian shares. A volatile week is in store for Indian stocks as a slew of blue chip earnings are due out a week marked by the monthly expiry of derivatives on Thursday. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 1 basis point to 8.06 percent, tracking risk aversion globally but a sharp fall is unlikely as traders prefer to stay light ahead of the central bank's policy review next week. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee at 55.73/72 per dollar weaker than its previous close of 55.32/33 on Friday, tracking weaker regional currencies and stocks, as the euro slumped to lows against major currencies undermined by worries that Spain may need a full-fledged bailout. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The 1-year OIS rate down 3 bps at 7.57 percent,while the 5-year OIS rate falls 5 bps to 6.87 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- The three-day cash rate at 8.00/8.05 compared with its previous close of 8.10/8.20 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Madhura Karnik)