STOCKS ----------------------- India's main 30-share BSE index falls 1.12 percent, while the broader 50-share NSE index down 1.19 percent, tracking weaker regional shares, on growing worries Spain will need to resort to a sovereign bailout. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 1 basis point to 8.06 percent, tracking risk aversion. Traders say bond prices could be supported ahead of the central bank's policy review on July 31. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee at 55.7750/77 per dollar, weaker than its previous close of 55.32/33 on Friday. Senior dealer with foreign bank says petroleum company and oil companies spotted buying dollars. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The 1-year OIS rate down 4 bps at 7.57 percent, while the 5-year OIS rate falls 6 bps to 6.86 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- The three-day cash rate at 7.90/8.00 compared with its previous close of 8.10/8.20 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Madhura Karnik)