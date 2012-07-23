STOCKS ----------------------- India's main 30-share BSE index fell 1.64 percent, while the broader 50-share NSE index was down 1.67 percent, marking its biggest percentage fall since mid-May, as investors booked profits in recently outperforming sectors such as banks after global risk aversion hammered Asian shares. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield flat at 8.07 percent, as investors preferred to stay light ahead of expected policy reforms by the government and the central bank's monetary policy review next week. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee ended at 55.9650/9750 per dollar, weaker than its previous close of 55.32/33 on Friday as risk assets got pummelled sending the euro to lows against multiple currencies, with the local unit finding support from large dollar sales by a petrochemical company. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The 1-year OIS rate down 4 bps at 7.57 percent, while the 5-year OIS rate falls 7 bps to 6.85 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- The three-day cash rate at 8.00/8.05 compared with its previous close of 8.10/8.20 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Archana Narayanan)