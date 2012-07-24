STOCKS ----------------------- India's main 30-share BSE index up 0.22 percent, while the broader 50-share NSE index rises 0.21 percent, tracking gains in Asian shares after China's manufacturing output in July grew at its fastest pace in nine months. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield flat at 8.07 percent. Global factors such as crude oil prices and the embattled euro are likely to dominate trading this week, given the lack of major domestic triggers ahead of the central bank's policy review on July 31. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee at 56.07/06 per dollar, weaker than its previous close of 55.9650/9750 as the euro and other global risk assets remained under pressure after Moody's downgraded Germany's sovereign outlook to negative. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The 1-year OIS rate up 3 bps at 7.60 percent, while the 5-year OIS rate rises 3 bps to 6.88 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- The one-day cash rate at 7.90/8.00 compared with its previous close of 8.00/8.05 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Madhura Karnik)