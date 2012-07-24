STOCKS ----------------------- India's main 30-share BSE index up 0.23 percent, while the broader 50-share NSE index rises 0.24 percent, on data showing China's manufacturing output in July grew at its fastest pace in nine months, traders say. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield flat at 8.07 percent. Global factors such as crude oil prices and the embattled euro are likely to dominate trading this week, given the lack of major domestic triggers ahead of the central bank's policy review on July 31. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee at 56.01/00 per dollar, slightly weaker than its previous close of 55.9650/9750. Several dealers say a foreign bank has been selling dollars on behalf of a telecoms company. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The 1-year OIS rate up 2 bps at 7.59 percent, while the 5-year OIS rate rises 3 bps to 6.88 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- The one-day cash rate at 8.00/8.05 steady with its previous close. ---------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Madhura Karnik; Editing by Jijo Jacob)