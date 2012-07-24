STOCKS ----------------------- India's main 30-share BSE index closed up 0.24 percent while the broader 50-share NSE index gained 0.20 percent snapping two sessions of falls after Hindustan Unilever surged to a record on robust earnings, although Wipro dropped after the software services exporter issued a subdued earnings forecast. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield closed steady at 8.07 percent as absence of any fresh triggers both locally and globally prompted investors to stay on the sidelines ahead of the policy review on July 31. RUPEE -------------- The Indian rupee ended weaker at 56.12/13 per dollar, compared to 55.9650/9750 at previous close tracking weakness in the euro, as it awaited some definite moves by the government on policy reforms. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The 1-year OIS rate closed up 2 bps at 7.59 percent while the benchmark 5-year OIS rate rose 4 bps to 6.89 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- The one-day cash rate closed at 8.00/8.05 percent unchanged from its previous close. ---------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Swati Bhat)