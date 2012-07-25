STOCKS
-----------------------
India's main 30-share BSE index down 0.54 percent while the
broader 50-share NSE index falls 0.49 percent, tracking falls in
Asian stocks.
Days after the presidential elections, investors are still
waiting for the government to take tough decisions to revive the
economy by reducing the fiscal deficit and reviving the
investment cycle.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
-------------------------------
India's benchmark 10-year bond yield up 1 basis point (bp)
at 8.08 percent, but trading is expected to be rangebound ahead
of the auction on Friday and the central bank's monetary policy
review on July 31.
RUPEE
--------------
The Indian rupee weaker at 56.3150/3050 per dollar, compared
to 56.12/13 at previous close as the euro and other
global risk assets continued to be pressured by fears that
debt-ridden Spain might need a bailout.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The 1-year OIS rate up 1 bp at 7.60 percent while the
benchmark 5-year OIS rate down 1 bp at 6.88 percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
The one-day cash rate at 7.95/8.00 percent compared with its
previous close of 8.00/8.05.
