STOCKS
-----------------------
India's main 30-share BSE index down 0.88 percent, while the
broader 50-share NSE index falls 0.86 percent, on media reports
the government is unlikely to go ahead with an anticipated
increase in diesel prices in the near term.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
-------------------------------
India's benchmark 10-year bond yield up 2 basis points at
8.09 percent, after a senior government official is quoted in a
media report saying the central bank will likely not lower rates
at its policy review on July 31.
RUPEE
--------------
The Indian rupee weaker at 56.42/41 per dollar, compared to
56.12/13 at previous close.
Month-end oil demand seen with pair likely to remain
biddish on importer demand, says dealers.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The 1-year OIS rate up 3 bp at 7.62 percent while the
benchmark 5-year OIS rate up 1 bp at 6.90 percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
The one-day cash rate at 8.00/8.05 unchanged from its
previous close.
(Compiled by Madhura Karnik)