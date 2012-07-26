STOCKS
-----------------------
India's main 30-share BSE index down 0.04 percent, while the
broader 50-share NSE index falls 0.08 percent.
Traders say delay in government action could undo the rally
in domestic stocks last month, which had been built on hopes
that Prime Minister Manmohan Singh would push for policy reforms
after presidential elections.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
-------------------------------
India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 1 bp at 8.09
percent, as expectations the central bank would hold rates
steady at its policy review next week grew after comments from a
senior government adviser on Wednesday further weighed in.
RUPEE
--------------
The Indian rupee stronger at 56.0650/06 per dollar, compared
to 56.16/17 at previous close as Asian stocks rose and the euro
steadied as hopes grew for more U.S. stimulus and new European
policy measures to keep the euro zone debt woes from
deepening.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The 1-year OIS rate down 2 bps at 7.62 percent while the
benchmark 5-year OIS rate flat at 6.94 percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
The one-day cash rate unchanged from its previous close of
7.95/8.00.
----------------------
Double click on codes in < >
Reuters MIOR/MIBOR
NSE MIBID/MIBOR
Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread
For Reuters Benchmarks
South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com)
(Compiled by Madhura Karnik)