STOCKS ----------------------- India's main 30-share BSE index down 0.18 percent, while the broader 50-share NSE index falls 0.23 percent ahead of the expiry of derivatives contracts. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield flat at 8.10 percent, as expectations the central bank would hold rates steady at its policy review next week grew after comments from a senior government adviser on Wednesday further weighed in. RUPEE -------------- The Indian rupee stronger at 55.97/98 per dollar, compared to 56.16/17 at previous close, tracking a steady euro steadied as hopes grew for more U.S. stimulus and new European policy measures to keep the euro zone debt woes from deepening. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The 1-year OIS rate down 4 bps at 7.60 percent while the benchmark 5-year OIS rate falls 3 bps to 6.91 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- The one-day cash rate at 8.00/8.05 percent compared with its previous close of 7.95/8.00. ---------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Madhura Karnik)