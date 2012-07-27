STOCKS ----------------------- India's main 30-share BSE index rises 1.77 percent while the broader 50-share NSE index up 1.84 percent, led by gains in banking shares such as ICICI Bank, following a rally in Asian stocks that rose after the European Central Bank boosted market sentiment by signalling its resolve to defend the euro zone. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield up 1 basis point (bp) at 8.12 percent ahead of the central bank policy meeting on Tuesday. Although most analysts expect the RBI to hold rates, bond investors are still bracing for a potential surprise cut. A broadly positive sentiment for risk across the region is also seen denting demand for bonds. RUPEE -------------- The Indian rupee stronger at 55.38/3950 per dollar, compared to 55.52/53 at previous close, buoyed by strong gains in local stocks on the back of risk-on sentiment. Dealers cite some inflows, but oil bids keep check on losses. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark 5-year OIS rate up 3 bps at 6.99 percent, while the 1-year rate falls 1 bp to 7.63 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- The three-day cash rate at 8.00/8.05 steady with its previous close. ---------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Madhura Karnik)