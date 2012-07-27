STOCKS ----------------------- India's main 30-share BSE index rises 1.2 percent while the broader 50-share NSE index up 1.13 percent, led by gains in private lenders after ICICI Bank posted strong earnings, with broader sentiment bolstered by higher Asian shares after the ECB signalled resolve to tackle the euro zone's debt crisis. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield up 1 basis point (bp) at 8.12 percent ahead of the central bank policy meeting on Tuesday. Although most analysts expect the RBI to hold rates, bond investors are still bracing for a potential surprise cut. A broadly positive sentiment for risk across the region is also seen denting demand for bonds. RUPEE -------------- The Indian rupee stronger at 55.33/34 per dollar, compared to 55.52/53 at previous close, as local shares rallied in line with overnight gains in risk assets after the European Central Bank vowed to protect the euro zone. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark 5-year OIS rate closed up 2 bps at 6.98 percent while the 1-year rate closed down 1 bp at 7.63 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- The three-day cash rate at 7.90/7.95 percent, from 8.00/8.05 at its previous close. ---------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Archana Narayanan)