STOCKS ----------------------- India's main 30-share BSE index rises 0.94 percent while the broader 50-share NSE index up 0.88 percent, tracking gains in Asian stocks. Investors continue to wait for policy action after renewed opposition from within the Congress party and coalition allies over fiscal and foreign investment reforms. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield flat at 8.12 percent ahead of the central bank policy meeting on Tuesday where it is widely expected to hold key rates unchanged. RUPEE -------------- The Indian rupee stronger at 55.26/2750 per dollar, compared to 55.33/34 at previous close, in line with a rally in global risk assets, with Asian stocks rallying and the euro approaching a three-week peak versus the dollar. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark 5-year OIS rate up 2 basis points at 7.00 percent, while the 1-year rate up 1 bp at 7.64 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- The one-day cash rate at 8.00/8.10 percent, compared with its previous close of 8.00/8.05. ---------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Madhura Karnik)