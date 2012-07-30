STOCKS ----------------------- India's main 30-share BSE index rises 1.19 percent while the broader 50-share NSE index up 1.3 percent, heading for their second consecutive session of gains, tracking a rally in Asian shares. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield up 1 bps at 8.13 percent ahead of the central bank's quarterly monetary policy review on Tuesday, with most analysts expecting no change in interest rates. RUPEE -------------- The Indian rupee weaker at 55.44/46 per dollar, compared to 55.33/34 at previous close, on the back of dollar demand from oil firms in the last days of the month, traders say. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark 5-year OIS rate up 1 basis point at 6.99 percent, while the 1-year rises 1 bp to 7.64 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- The one-day cash rate at 8.00/8.05 percent, unchanged from its previous close. ---------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Madhura Karnik)