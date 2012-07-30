STOCKS ----------------------- India's main 30-share BSE index rises 1.81 percent, while the broader 50-share NSE index up 1.96 percent, with the former marking its biggest daily percentage gain in a month, as blue chips such as Infosys rallied with other global risk assets on hopes for monetary stimulus in the euro zone and the United States. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield up 3 bps at 8.15 percent to a near-three week high on Monday as dealers preferred to trim positions a day ahead of the central bank's rate decision, w here it is widely expected to stand pat. [ IN/] RUPEE -------------- The Indian rupee weaker at 55.5850/5950 per dollar, compared to 55.33/34 at previous close, on the back of dollar demand from oil firms in the last days of the month. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark 5-year OIS rate closed up 2 bps at 7.00 percent while the 1-year rate closed up 1 bp at 7.64 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- The one-day cash rate at 8.00/8.05 percent, unchanged from its previous close. ---------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Archana Narayanan)