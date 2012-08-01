STOCKS ----------------------- India's main 30-share BSE index up 0.16 percent, while the broader 50-share NSE index rises 0.11 percent. Traders say policy ball is now firmly in the government's court as RBI has kept rates unchanged, but the confidence in government implementing fiscal measures is slowly receding, given disagreements among ruling coalition parties. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield flat at 8.25 percent in rangebound trade a day after RBI keeps repo rate unchanged, cuts SLR at policy meeting on Tuesday. RUPEE -------------- The Indian rupee stronger at 55.59/60 per dollar, compared with 55.6450/6550 at previous close. Markets are now awaiting the outcome of the Federal Reserve meeting later in the day. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark 5-year OIS rate steady at 7.10 percent, while the 1-year rate up 2 bps at 7.72 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- The one-day cash rate at 8.00/8.05 percent, compared with its previous close of 8.05/8.10 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Madhura Karnik)