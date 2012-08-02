US STOCKS-Comey relief buoys Wall Street; energy falls with crude
* Dow up 0.18 pct, S&P 500 up 0.16 pct, Nasdaq up 0.36 pct (Updates to close)
STOCKS ----------------------- India's main 30-share BSE index down 0.24 percent, while the broader 50-share NSE index falls 0.28 percent. Traders say worries are growing that disagreements among ruling coalition parties could hamper policy reforms at a time when a shortfall in monsoon rains threatens to aggravate India's inflation and deficit problems. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 2 basis points at 8.21 percent, as investors continue to hunt for bargains after debt prices fell to their lowest in almost a month on Tuesday following the central bank's policy review. RUPEE -------------- The Indian rupee weaker at 55.6650/6800 per dollar, compared with 55.47/48 at previous close tracking a global dollar rally after the U.S. Federal Reserve refrains from additional stimulus. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark 5-year OIS rate down 3 bps at 7.05 percent, while the 1-year rate also falls 3 bps to 7.72 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- The one-day cash rate at 8.00/8.05 percent, unchanged from its previous close. ---------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Madhura Karnik)
* Dow up 0.18 pct, S&P 500 up 0.16 pct, Nasdaq up 0.36 pct (Updates to close)
NEW YORK, June 7 U.S. stocks edged up on Wednesday despite a sharp decline in energy shares after written testimony from former FBI director James Comey did not include any big surprise about an investigation into Russian meddling with last year's U.S. presidential election.