STOCKS ----------------------- India's main 30-share BSE index down 0.46 percent, while the broader 50-share NSE index falls 0.48 percent. Falls track easing in Asian shares after the U.S. Federal Reserve refrains from further monetary stimulus measures and ahead of the ECB meeting later in the day. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 3 basis points at 8.20 percent, on bargain-hunting after debt prices fell to their lowest in almost a month on Tuesday following RBI's decision to keep rates on hold. RUPEE -------------- The Indian rupee weaker at 55.7550/7700 per dollar, compared with 55.47/48 at previous close as losses in domestic shares and the euro boost the greenback, but traders expect resistance around current levels, preventing much sharper gains. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark 5-year OIS rate down 5 bps at 7.03 percent, while the 1-year rate also falls 1 bps to 7.74 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- The one-day cash rate at 8.00/8.05 percent, unchanged from its previous close. ---------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Madhura Karnik)