(Corrects 5-year OIS' movement in second to last paragraph to
down not up)
STOCKS
-----------------------
India's main 30-share BSE index down 0.64 percent, while the
broader 50-share NSE index falls 0.67 percent tracking falls in
regional shares.
Asian shares and the euro eased on Friday as the European
Central Bank disappointed markets looking for an imminent move
to deal with the euro zone debt crisis, and also inaction from
the Federal Reserve.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
-------------------------------
India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 1 bp at 8.22
percent, marking a third consecutive session of falling yields,
as risk assets retreat after ECB disappoints with no major
stimulus measure and ahead of the 150 billion rupees government
bond auction later in the day.
RUPEE
--------------
The Indian rupee weaker at 56.085/095 per dollar, compared
with 55.84/85 at previous close as global risk assets retreated
after the European Central Bank indicated willingness to buy
government bonds but set conditions that disappointed
markets.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark 5-year OIS rate down 3 bps at 7.01 percent,
while the 1-year rate falls 2 bps to 7.72 percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
The one-day cash rate at 8.00/8.05 percent, unchanged from
its previous close.
----------------------
(Compiled by Madhura Karnik)