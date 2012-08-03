STOCKS ----------------------- India's main 30-share BSE index down 0.15 percent, while the broader 50-share NSE index falls 0.23 percent as worries about the summer drought hit tractor maker Mahindra & Mahindra and lenders with rural exposure, but broader losses were kept in check as defensive stocks rallied. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield up 4 bps at 8.26 percent, as dealers sold existing papers to make way for auction bonds, in what will be a month with a large supply of debt and crucial macroeconomic data. RUPEE -------------- The Indian rupee stronger at 55.75/76 per dollar, compared with 55.84/85 at previous close but posted its third straight weekly decline as lack of financial reforms, absence of any clarity from the euro zone and a disappointment from the Federal Reserve all dented sentiment for riskier assets. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark 5-year OIS rate flat at 7.04 percent, while the 1-year rate falls 1 bp to 7.73 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- The cash rate at 8.00/8.05 percent, unchanged from its previous close. ---------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Archana Narayanan)