STOCKS ----------------------- India's main 30-share BSE index up 1.07 percent, while the broader 50-share NSE index rises 1.11 percent, tracking gains in regional shares. Asian shares and the euro rose on Monday as a stronger-than-expected U.S. jobs data and emerging optimism for European action on the debt crisis lifted risk appetite, although caution remains until concrete steps are taken, which may be weeks away. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield up 1 basis point at 8.27 percent, after better-than-expected U.S. jobs data on Friday sparks a rally for risk assets. RUPEE -------------- The Indian rupee stronger at 55.26/27 per dollar, compared with 55.75/76 at previous close. Dealers says lower USD demand by state-run oil-marketing companies due to start of month likely to support rupee. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark 5-year OIS rate up 2 bps at 7.06 percent, while the 1-year rate rises 1 bp to 7.74 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- The cash rate at 8.00/8.05 percent, compared to its previous close of 8.05/8.10. ---------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Madhura Karnik)