STOCKS
-----------------------
India's main 30-share BSE index up 1.12 percent, while the
broader 50-share NSE index rises 1.13 percent.
Gains track a rally in Asian shares after
stronger-than-expected U.S. jobs data.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
-------------------------------
India's benchmark 10-year bond yield flat at 8.26 percent,
as investors hunt for bargains after yields touched 8.28 percent
early on, a retest of the one-month peak seen last week
following the central bank's policy review.
RUPEE
--------------
The Indian rupee stronger at 55.55/57 per dollar, compared
with 55.75/76 at previous close.
USD/INR bounces from session low of 55.23 supported by
oil-related bids, though traders do not expect sustained buying
given that refiners' dollar needs wane at the start of each
month.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark 5-year OIS rate up 3 bps at 7.07 percent,
while the 1-year rate rises 1 bp to 7.74 percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
The cash rate at 8.00/8.05 percent, compared to its previous
close of 8.05/8.10.
----------------------
(Compiled by Madhura Karnik)