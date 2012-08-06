STOCKS ----------------------- India's main 30-share BSE index up 1.12 percent, while the broader 50-share NSE index rises 1.13 percent. Gains track a rally in Asian shares after stronger-than-expected U.S. jobs data. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield flat at 8.26 percent, as investors hunt for bargains after yields touched 8.28 percent early on, a retest of the one-month peak seen last week following the central bank's policy review. RUPEE -------------- The Indian rupee stronger at 55.55/57 per dollar, compared with 55.75/76 at previous close. USD/INR bounces from session low of 55.23 supported by oil-related bids, though traders do not expect sustained buying given that refiners' dollar needs wane at the start of each month. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark 5-year OIS rate up 3 bps at 7.07 percent, while the 1-year rate rises 1 bp to 7.74 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- The cash rate at 8.00/8.05 percent, compared to its previous close of 8.05/8.10. ---------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Madhura Karnik)