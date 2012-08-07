STOCKS ----------------------- India's main 30-share BSE index up 0.15 percent, while the broader 50-share NSE index rises 0.1 percent. Asian shares steadied on Tuesday as investors maintained hope that Europe will take further action to tackle its debt crisis and the United States and China will adopt stimulus measures to boost growth. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 2 basis points at 8.20 percent, after the finance minister said on Monday high interest rates are burdening borrowers and promised the government will shortly unveil fiscal consolidation measures. RUPEE -------------- The Indian rupee stronger at 55.4150/4200 per dollar, compared with 55.52/53 at previous close tracking gains in Asian currencies. Dealers say market waiting for concrete reform moves by the government after Finance Minister Chidambaram says he plans to rein in the fiscal deficit and address tax concerns of overseas investors. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark 5-year OIS rate flat at 7.03 percent, while the 1-year rate down 2 bps at 7.69 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- The cash rate at 8.00/8.05 percent, unchanged from its previous close. ---------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Madhura Karnik)