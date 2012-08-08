STOCKS ----------------------- India's main 30-share BSE index is up 0.43 percent, while the broader 50-share NSE index is up 0.44 percent, tracking gains in Asian shares. Asian shares rose to a three-month high on Wednesday, supported by expectations that policymakers will soon decisively address the euro zone fiscal crisis and declining global growth. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 2 basis points at 8.13 percent, as the finance minister sparked rate cut hopes after he said on Monday high borrowing costs were burdening consumers and added that the government would pursue fiscal consolidation. RUPEE -------------- The Indian rupee almost flat at 55.05/07 per dollar, compared with 55.0650/0750 at previous close, tracking positive global risk sentiments, but high global crude oil prices will continue to weigh, traders said. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark 5-year OIS rate up 2 bps at 7.02 percent, while the 1-year rate also rises 2 bps to 7.70 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- The one-day cash rate at 8.00/8.05 percent, compared with 8.00/8.10 percent at close on Tuesday. ---------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Madhura Karnik)