STOCKS
-----------------------
India's main 30-share BSE index 0.5 percent higher, while
the broader 50-share NSE index also up 0.5 percent, tracking
Asian shares which rose to a three-month high, with banks and
autos leading gains. The market awaits for June factory data,
due 0530 GMT, for further cues.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
-------------------------------
India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 1 basis point at
8.13 percent, extending its drop for a fourth session, ahead of
factory data which is expected to confirm a further slowdown in
the economy.
RUPEE
--------------
The Indian rupee at 55.15/16 per dollar, stronger from its
previous close of 55.42/43 tracking gains in Asian stocks and
shares.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark 5-year OIS rate up 2 bps at 7.06 percent,
while the 1-year rate also rises 2 bps to 7.74 percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
The one-day cash rate at 8.02/8.05, flat against 8.00/8.10
percent previous close.
----------------------
(Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)