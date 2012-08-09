Aug 9 STOCKS ----------------------- India's main 30-share BSE index 0.2 percent higher, while the broader 50-share NSE index also up 0.1 percent, off highs tracking weak June factory output and concerns over GDP downgrades by various rating agencies and brokerages. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 1 basis point at 8.13 percent after June factory output data. RUPEE -------------- USD/INR rises to 55.1050/11 from a session low of 55.0450 after industrial output data shows an unexpected contraction, but still down from its Wednesday close of 55.42/43. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark 5-year OIS rate up 1 bp at 7.05 percent, while the 1-year rate also rises 1 bp to 7.73 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- The one-day cash rate at 8.05/8.10, marginally higher against 8.00/8.10 percent previous close. ---------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)