Aug 13 STOCKS ----------------------- India's main 30-share BSE index and the broader 50-share NSE Index flat, ahead of Inflation data due on Tuesday, which is expected to have crept up in July as poor monsoon rains drove food prices higher. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield edged up 3 bp to 8.19 percent on fears of higher inflation as the global crude oil prices jumped to a three-month high. RUPEE -------------- USD/INR keeping gains with pair at 55.4150/43 vs 55.28/29 last close. Dealers say good demand from oil importers and likely defence-related demand keeping pair bid. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- India's benchmark 5-year OIS rate rises 1 bp to 7.02 percent, while the 1-year OIS rate rises 1 bp to 7.74 percent, tracking higher global crude prices. CALL MONEY -------------------- The one-day cash rate at 8.05/8.10, higher than 7.90/8.00 percent at previous close. ---------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Jijo Jacob)