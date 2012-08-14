STOCKS ----------------------- India's main 30-share BSE index now up 0.4 percent and the broader 50-share NSE Index gains 0.5 percent, after a surprise fall in July headline inflation, raising hopes of monetary easing by the RBI. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield falls sharply after surprise fall in July inflation, down 7 bps at 8.17 percent from intraday high seen before data. RUPEE -------------- The rupee, also off lows, after inflation data raises hopes of a rate cut. The local unit was at 55.6750/69 to a dollar after falling to 55.76 earlier in trade. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- India's benchmark 5-year OIS rate falls 2 bps to 7.02 percent, while the 1-year OIS rate also lower 2 bps at 7.72 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- The one-day cash rate at 8.00/8.10 percent, same as previous close in holiday-truncated week. ---------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)