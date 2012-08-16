STOCKS ----------------------- India's main 30-share BSE down 0.4 percent and the broader 50-share NSE Index ended down 0.3 percent as banks reversed a chunk of the prior session's gains as investors pared back expectations for rate cuts, while cigarette maker ITC posted its biggest fall since May 8 on growing regulatory worries. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield up 4 basis points to 8.26 percent as investors scaled back bets the Reserve Bank of India will cut interest rates in September policy after the global crude prices threatened to stoke inflation further. RUPEE -------------- The Indian rupee down at 55.75/76 to a dollar versus 55.65/66 previous close, aligning with a surge in the global dollar, with losses pruned by dollar selling by large corporates at higher levels. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- One-year overnight index swap rate was 3 bps higher at 7.81 percent and the five-year rate was 8 bps higher at 7.17 percent on the session from the previous day. CALL MONEY -------------------- The two-day cash rate at 8.00/8.05 percent, flat over previous close. ---------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Archana Narayanan)