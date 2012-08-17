STOCKS ----------------------- India's main 30-share BSE index up 0.72 percent and the broader 50-share NSE index also gains 0.6 percent, tracking Asian shares after German Chancellor Angela Merkel voiced support for the European Central Bank's efforts to contain the debt crisis in the euro zone. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield falls 3 basis points to 8.25 percent as buying emerges after a sharp sell-off in the previous session. RUPEE -------------- The Indian rupee opens marginally lower at 55.71 in line with gains in euro, local shares may show positive bias, dealers say. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- One-year overnight index swap rate is at 7.79 down 2 bps and the five-year rate was 4 bps lower at 7.13 percent on the session from the previous day. CALL MONEY -------------------- The two-day cash rate at 8.00/8.05 percent, flat over previous close. ---------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Manoj Dharra)