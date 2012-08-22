STOCKS ----------------------- India's benchmark BSE index closed down 0.21 percent, while the 50-share NSE index fell 0.15 percent, as mobile carrier stocks dropped on worries about the impact from the entry of a Reliance Industries unit in the sector, though drug makers gained on hopes of improved U.S. sales. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield closed down 3 basis points at 8.22 percent as lower oil prices aided sentiment, although trading remained thin due to a two-day bank strike to protest against proposed reforms. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee closed at 55.4950/5050 per dollar, compared with the previous close of 55.5650/5750, tracking the rise in the euro overnight and some dollar supplies with foreign banks, though volumes were lower than usual due to the bank strike. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The one-year overnight indexed swap rate closed down 2 bps at 7.80 percent, while the five-year rate fell 4 bps to 7.15 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- The one-day cash rate closed at 8.00/8.10 percent, virtually unchanged from its previous close of 8.00/8.05 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Swati Bhat)